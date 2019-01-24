DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death with a shard of glass has pleaded not guilty to three counts for first-degree murder.
22-year-old Billie Jo Soyster is charged with stabbing and killing 38-year-old David Murray around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Police were called to the 500 block of E. Division St. and found Murray with a chest stab wound.
Police said Soyster told them she and Murray had an argument that became physical. A sworn statement saids she became mad when Murray "began calling her names" and stabbed him with a piece of broken glass.
Murray died from his injury while in hospital care.