DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death with a shard of glass will meet behind closed doors with the judge, her lawyer, and the prosecution.
22-year-old Billie Jo Soyster is charged with stabbing and killing 38-year-old David Murray around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Police were called to the 500 block of E. Division St. and found Murray with a chest stab wound.
Police said Soyster told them she and Murray had an argument that became physical. A sworn statement said she became mad when Murray "began calling her names" and stabbed him with a piece of broken glass.
Murray died from his injury while in hospital care.
Now, Soyster will meet with all parties to see if the case can be resolved without going to trial.
A followup hearing is scheduled for July 8 at 10:30 a.m.