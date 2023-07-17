DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is charged with murder after police said she killed her boyfriend by intentionally running him over with her vehicle.
Danville Police responded to Bowman Ave. and Griggs St. just after 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
They found a 58-year-old Danville man at the scene with severe injuries. He was rushed to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
During follow-up investigation, officers said they learned a red colored Chevrolet Blazer appeared to intentionally strike the victim before fleeing the scene.
Officers located the suspect vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Martin St. They made contact with the driver of the vehicle who was identified as 39-year-old Lou Ann St. Onge of Danville.
Police said they learned St. Onge and the victim were in a dating relationship.
St. Onge was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Danville Public Safety Building where she awaits arraignment in Vermilion County Court on a charge of second-degree murder.
Members of the public are reminded that a complaint is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.