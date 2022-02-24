LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is facing a murder and battery charges in relation to the death of a 20-month-old child, per police.
Lincoln police said on Feb. 6, they started investigating regarding an injured child at a Lincoln residence. The victim was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield with life-threatening injuries.
The victim ultimately succumbed to those injuries. Police did not release the victim's name due to the "sensitive nature of the crime, investigation and out of respect for the family," a press release said.
Lincoln police investigated and arrested 20-year-old Cierra Coker of Lincoln at about 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 23. Coker is charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery of a child.
The investigation into the infant's death is ongoing.
