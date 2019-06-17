MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is accused of financially exploiting an 89-year-old out of almost $13,000.
40-year-old Jenny Paul was arrested for Financial Exploitation of the Elderly, Forgery, and Possession of Methamphetamine.
She was arrested June 14 at 10:30 a.m. after Mattoon Police and Coles County Deputies served a search warrant at her home on Old State Rd. in Mattoon.
Paul financially exploited an 89-year-old victim and had personally forged checks belonging to the elderly victim, police said.
Police said they found several personal blank checks belonging to the victim and less than 5 grams of Methamphetamine.
Paul was taken to the Coles County Jail.