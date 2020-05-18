CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has been arrested after police said she set a home on fire after arguing with her family.
Stephanie Young, 45, of Charleston is charged preliminarily with aggravated arson.
Police said on Saturday around 2:30 a.m. firefighters were called to a house in the 100 block of Vine Ave. for a fire.
Police said after an investigation, they learned Young had an argument with her family, took a gas can from the house, went and filled it with gasoline, came back and set the house on fire.
She was taken to the Coles County Jail after police gathered witness statements and looked at surveillance evidence.
