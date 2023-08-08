URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has been arrested and charged with stabbing her boyfriend in Urbana.
Urbana Police were called to the 1800 block of S. Philo Rd. at 11:10 a.m. Monday.
They learned a 69-year-old man had been stabbed in the arm.
Police said they believe the incident happened outside an apartment building in the 1200 block of Colorado Ave. They said the victim and a woman he was in a dating relationship with were in an argument which turned violent.
The woman was identified as 66-year-old Dewandee Carter. Police found her in the 1200 block of Colorado Ave. They said she admitted to stabbing the victim.
Carter was arrested for Aggravated Domestic Battery and transported to the Champaign County Satellite where she is awaiting further criminal proceedings.
The victim was evaluated by medical personnel on the scene and refused any further treatment.
Urbana Police is asking anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident to contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
