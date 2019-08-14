DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman accused of stabbing a man’s scrotum has pleaded not guilty to charges.
Chayla L. Bradford, 30, entered her plea Wednesday in Macon County court. In sworn statements, police said she was involved in a June 24 fight with a man at a Decatur address that became violent. WAND-TV is not naming where this occurred to avoid naming the victim.
Officers said Bradford grabbed the victim from behind before he escaped. They said she then tugged on the man’s genitals twice to a point where it became painful.
The victim then felt a sharp pain in his scrotum, officers said, and released he had a stab wound. According to police, that injury was 5-6 inches wide and 1-2 inches deep.
Bradford now faces charges of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and domestic battery, court records showed. She is held on bond set at $7,720.
Records showed a pre-trial hearing for Bradford is set for Sept. 10 at 1:30 p.m. in Macon County.