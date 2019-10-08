EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Responders airlifted a woman from the scene of an Effingham County motorcycle crash.
Troopers said the 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 45-year-old Terre Haute, Ind., man Christopher D. Marlow, hit a deer along I-57 northbound (mile post 154) at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday. The deer ran onto the road from the east, they said, and Marlow couldn't avoid hitting it head-on.
April D. Marlow, 40, was a passenger on the motorcycle. She and Christopher Marlow were both ejected from the vehicle after it overturned onto the driver's side.
Marlow went to Carle Hospital in Champaign by Air Evac helicopter. The hospital told WAND-TV she was in stable condition late Tuesday.