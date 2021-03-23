CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has been arrested and charged with arson following a Champaign house fire.
The Champaign Fire Department was called to a home at 1712 Paula Dr. on Feb. 28 at 4:12 p.m. for the fire.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the single-family home. No injuries were reported to the authorities, and the occupants of the home were displaced.
Champaign Police were requested to assist the Champaign Fire Department with the incident.
On March 15, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Kayla Reifsteck for the offense of Residential Arson in connection with the fire.
Reifsteck was arrested by Champaign Police on March 21 in the 900 block of Foley Avenue, and is currently being held at the Champaign County Satellite Jail.
Her bond is set at $100,000.
Although an arrest has been made, the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
