CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- Charleston Police arrest a woman for a drug induced homicide.
According to Charleston PD, officers responded to the 600 block of Division Street for a death investigation regarding a fentanyl overdose.
Police said through witness statements, search warrants and other evidence, it was determined that Kaddie D. Cox delivered the substance knowing it was fentanyl.
The Charleston PD and East Central Illinois Task Force Inspectors obtained an arrest warrant and placed Cox in the Coles County Jail, on Dec. 12.
