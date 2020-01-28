MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon woman was charged with aggravated battery and also arrested on two outstanding warrants.
Sara Estes, 40, was arrested Tuesday around 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of Shelby Ave. in Mattoon.
She is accused of punching a man in the face while they were both at a local tavern in the 1900 block of Western Ave.
Estes also had two Coles County FTA warrants, one for a 2019 DUI case, and the other for a 2019 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia case.
Estes was taken to the Coles County Jail.