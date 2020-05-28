JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman accused of firing gunshots in Jacksonville is in custody Thursday.
Police said they responded at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of W. State St. for a report of a physical disturbance. A press release said police determined shots were fired in the area.
Detectives obtained a search warrant, police said, and officers found a gun, a controlled substance, and cannabis at a West State Street home.
Katrina S. Wallace, 29, was placed into custody. She's charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and manufacture/delivery of cannabis.
Authorities also arrested 19-year-old Kayleigh D. Horrighs, 19, for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of cannabis and no valid FOID card.
