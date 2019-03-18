SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has been arrested for killing another woman in Springfield, police said.
28-year-old Jalesha Horton was arrested on a charge of first degree murder.
Police said she killed 26-year-old Stephanie Brown. Brown was found dead in the 1000 block of North 4th St. Saturday morning.
Horton was also found at the home.
Police are still working to learn how Brown died and what led up to the death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311.