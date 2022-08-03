URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Urbana on Sunday.
Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Urbana Police were called to the 2000 block of S. Philo Rd. for a shooting. They found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the torso.
She was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. Shes is listed in critical condition.
Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle. Based on an investigation, police said they identified the suspect as being 48-year-old Latoya D. Dillon of Urbana.
An arrest warrant was issued for Dillon for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
On Tuesday, Champaign County Sherriff’s Deputies along with Urbana Police Officers located and arrested Dillon in the vehicle they said she fled the scene in after the shooting on July 24.
Dillon was transported to the Champaign County Satellite Jail where she is currently being held on $750,000 bond.
Anyone who has additional information is asked to call Urbana Police at 217-384-2320.
