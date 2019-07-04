LUFKIN, Texas (WAND) - A woman who can be seen on video licking a box of ice cream and putting it back on a Walmart shelf could face prison time.
Blue Bell, the maker of the half-gallon box of the Tin Roof flavor someone licked, worked with police to investigate after the video surfaced on social media. NBC Dallas Fort-Worth reports police search took officers to San Antonio and Houston before ending up in Lufkin, after one of Blue Bell’s district managers thought he recognized the Walmart store.
The company said in a statement that believes it identified and removed the licked box of ice cream from Lufkin Walmart shelves Wednesday. It also removed all other half-gallon Tin Roof boxes in that store as a precaution. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, police had security video of the woman in the store.
"The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority, and we work hard to maintain the highest level of confidence of our customers," the statement said. "Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products. We are grateful to the customers who alerted us and provided us with information."
Lufkin’s police department told NBC News the woman, once she’s identified, could face a second-degree felony count of tampering with a consumer product. That charge could mean two to 20 years in prison and as much as $10,000 in fines.
Lufkin police are taking over the investigation and working to identify the woman before releasing a warrant for her arrest.