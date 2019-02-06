URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A woman accused of being involved in a large fight at Urbana High School that left a teacher battered was in court Wednesday.
35-year-old Adrian Pettis entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of resisting an officer.
A fight started Monday morning when two "factions" of students confronted each other outside of the school cafeteria, Principal Deloris Brown said.
Seven of the ten people in that fight were part of a group called “On My Brother” or “OMB”, according to police. The other group’s name is unknown.
Several fights happened throughout UHS that day, creating what Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz told The News-Gazette created a “volatile environment”. The school ended up going on lockdown and police came to the scene.
Brown addressed the situation in an email to school staff, in which she said problems between the groups go back to middle school. She said the violence is related to a summer of 2018 shooting that left a 14-year-old student with a critical gunshot wound in their back. The groups had an “incident” outside of school on Friday that Brown says escalated into the Monday fights.
Officers arrested eight people, including seven juveniles and a parent, at the school Monday. The minors arrested were all boys and include six boys who are freshmen and sophomores. Judge Heidi Ladd called the situation “dangerous (and) out-of-control”, adding that keeping the boys in the Juvenile Detention Center until their court hearings is a “matter of immediate and urgent necessity”.
Each of the boys is charged with mob action. All of them are suspended from school, The News-Gazette says.
Pettis will be in court for a pre-trial hearing on her charge on April 10.