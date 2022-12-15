(WAND) - A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly DUI crash.
Illinois State Police said 58-year-old Letisha Tovar of Crete was charged with one count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Harm.
On November 14, just before 1 a.m., ISP troopers responded to the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 394 southbound at Steger Road.
Troopers said a red Ford was traveling southbound on Interstate 394, struck a deer, drove into the ditch, and came to a rest in the opposite lane.
A silver Jeep traveling in the area struck the passenger side of the red Ford.
The driver of the red Ford was transported to the hospital. The passenger of the red Ford was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the silver Jeep, Tovar, was taken to the hospital and refused medical treatment. The passenger of the silver Jeep was transported to the hospital with injuries.
On December 12, Tovar was placed under arrest as a result of the investigation conducted by DCI Agents.
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges against Tovar for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Harm (Class 4 Felony).
Tovar has been released from the Cook County Jail on a personal recognizance bond.
