(WAND)- Police say a drunk driver hit and killed a 24-year old pedestrian walking along Illinois Route 16.
According to police, Miranda J. Davidson, 28, of Irving, IL, was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 16 west of Grandpoint Avenue, Montgomery County, when she struck a pedestrian, continued driving, and then fled the scene.
Bethany A. Dixon, 24, of Hillsboro, IL, was transported to the local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Davidson later returned to the scene and reported the crash.
The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours due to the investigation.
Davidson was charged on Mar. 12 with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death.
The court set her bond at $100,000, 10% to apply.
No further information is available at this time.
