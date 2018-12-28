URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is facing felony charges after punching people at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Police said 20-year-old Rashaya Brown and another woman (who were previously friends) were both romantically involved with the same man.
The News Gazette reports Brown is accused of confronting the woman while she was with family members at Carle, punching her, and pulling her hair.
Brown is accused of punching that woman and an 18-year-old female hospital employee in the face Thursday.
The employee was trying to separate the women as they fought.
Brown is charged with felony aggravated battery in a public place.
She was given a $1,000 bond and told not to contact the victim.
She is due back in court Feb. 12.