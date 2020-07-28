DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman accused of stabbing a man to death in a Decatur domestic dispute is out of custody after posting bond.
Police were called to the 100 block of S. 17th St. around 5:30 a.m. on July 19 for a call of a man bleeding from the chest in a vehicle.
Terry Theus, 31, was rushed to the hospital, but died during surgery.
Police initially thought he had been shot, but later learned he died from a stab wound.
Police arrested Dessica Jackson, 25, for second degree murder. She was arrested in the 100 block of N. 21st. the morning of July 28.
Jackson posted 10 percent of her $100,000 bail and was released after 7 p.m. Tuesday, per Macon County inmate records.
