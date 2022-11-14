DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 30-year-old woman was charged with residential arson related to a house fire on November 10 at 933 S Illinois St. in Decatur.
According to court documents, neighbors saw the woman throwing items out of the residence that were on fire. Decatur PD officers located the woman on the 400 block of S Illinois St. where she told them that she had been doing electrical work on her home.
State Fire Marshall, Robert Dunn, called DPD officers back to the scene of the house fire where he found multiple areas of fire origin and no obvious electrical issues. Dunn advised that the fire was set in multiple places within the home.
The owner of the house is pressing charges against the woman who is scheduled to appear for arraignment on November 15.
