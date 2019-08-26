TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - A family escaped a house fire in Tolono Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to the fire in the 600 block of N. Central St. around 9:45 a.m.
The News Gazette reports a woman and five children escaped from the home after the woman woke up and saw smoke. Her boyfriend also lives there, but had gone out to run errands at the time.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a bathroom.
The fire was out within five minutes.
The News Gazette reports it appears the fire started in the bathroom, but the cause is investigation.
Damage to the house is estimated at around $10,000.