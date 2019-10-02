NEW YORK (WAND) – A woman is lucky to be alive after she climbed over a safety barrier at the Bronx Zoo’s African lion exhibit over the weekend.
Video of the incident was posted to an Instagram account. It shows a woman in a T-shirt and pants standing just feet away from a male lion. They stare at each other and then she begins to wave her arms in the air as if she’s taunting him. The lion just stares.
Hernan Reynson, who captured the video, told WNBC TV he had been at the zoo with his wife and soon. He was recording on his phone and said, “Look at that!”
“She just was there, dancing, saying, 'Hi,' to the lion and everything and that was crazy," Reynoso said.
He also said the lion started to get agitated at one point and roared; that was when he grabbed his family and left.
The zoo confirmed that someone had climbed the barrier on Saturday.
"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe," the zoo told News 4 Tuesday. "We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."
It wasn't immediately clear what, if any, action was taken against the woman seen in the Instagram video. No injuries were reported.