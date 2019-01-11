HOMER, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters identified the woman they found dead in a garage and house fire.
Crews told The News-Gazette the fire started at about 3:44 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Church Street. Fire Chief Don Happ said the flames jumped to the single-story house from a detached garage, causing $130,000 in structure and content damage.
Crews say they found the woman, identified as 57-year-old Angela Lewis, in the burned garage. An autopsy is expected on Monday morning.
Three people in the woman’s family and four animals managed to escape the fire.
Investigators from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office and Mutual Aid Box Alarm System were on the scene Friday evening working to figure out what caused the fire. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and Champaign County deputies remained in the area as of 6 p.m. Friday to investigate.
Firefighters say they put out the flames within close to an hour.