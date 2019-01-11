Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.