SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, a 33-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield on Tuesday evening.
The pedestrian was brought to Springfield Memorial Hospital by EMS where she died at 5:54 a.m. this morning.
Her identity is being withheld pending a notification of her next of kin. Her death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
