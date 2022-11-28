DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was shot in Decatur Saturday has died.
On Saturday just before 6 a.m., Decatur police were called to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street for shots fired.
Officers found Shakita S. Bond, 31, unresponsive in a vehicle.
Bond was rushed to a local hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Champaign County for further treatment.
On Sunday, the Champaign County Coroner’s Office contacted the Decatur Police Department to say Bond had been pronounced dead at 1:46 p.m. on Sunday.
No one has been arrested at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.