ATHENS, Ill. (WAND) - A woman died in a house fire in Athens Wednesday morning.
Police and fire were called to a house fire in the 500 block of Coneflower Dr. around 9 a.m.
Firefighters pulled a 69-year-old woman from inside the home and rushed her to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. But she was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The woman was identified as Carolyn Coffman.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.
The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office, and the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.
