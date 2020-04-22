DEWEY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup released the name of a woman who died in single vehicle crash.
The woman was identified as Shellie A. Hansens, 51, of Thomasboro. Illinois. She was pronounced dead at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the scene of a crash.
The crash happened at 2840 CR. 900 E, near Dewey, Illinois around 6:30 a.m. A report came in that a car was in the ravine of a bridge under construction on County Road 900 East in Condit Township.
Hansens was unresponsive in her vehicle when she was found by construction workers as they arrived to the job site.
The crash is under investigation by the coroner's office and the Champaign County Sheriff's Department.