JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Debbie Zumbahlen was driving home Friday night when she saw an unusual sight on her way home from grabbing dinner.
"I could see a car quite a distance ahead of me on 67 and we were headed East into Jacksonville," said Zumbahlen. I kept seeing the arm come out the window and I thought this guy was throwing trash out. I thought 'Man that's so rude'. As we went further down the road I realized it wasn't trash."
What she saw wasn't a man throwing trash out the window, he was throwing young kittens on the side of the interstate.
"I know for a fact I saw the arm come out of the vehicle four times, only one was alive," said Zumbahlen.
After pulling over and rescuing the surviving cat, she rushed to PAWS of Jacksonville where they quickly worked to help the injured cat.
Volunteer Mona Lashmette was one of the people at PAWS who helped with the kitten and said the injuries were minimal for how fast the car was going.
"She had blood all over her face area, her nose is pretty scabbed up now it was all red and bloody," said Lashmette. "Her feet were all bloody, top of her head was bloody. We put some medicine on it and got her taken care of."
Lashmette also said this wasn't the first time they have seen animals in this condition at PAWS.
"I would like to say it was the first time but its not," said Lashmette. "It's not the first time. Cats will fend for themselves if you leave them alone, if you get your cat fixed this doesn't happen."
With instances like this occurring, they urge people to consider every possible option before resulting to animal cruelty.
"Spade, neuter, if you don't want those kittens, puppies make sure your animals are fixed," said Lashmette. "If you cannot help then don't hurt."
While this kitten has had a rough start to her life, she has already been adopted and will have a bright future with Sarah Shellhammer and her family.
"We're thankful that Debbie acted so fast and so quickly and rescued the cat," said Shellhammer Hopefully we can give the cat a great home and now just to find a name."
Zumbahlen didn't catch a license plate number of the man throwing the cats out of the window but did say he was driving a dark blue or black older Chevrolet Sedan with a chrome bumper and black rims.
If you have any information on who did this or owns a car like this, you are encouraged to call Jacks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.