PHILO, Ill. (WAND) - A woman had a very close call Thursday night after her car became disabled on train tracks in Philo.
The News Gazette reports that at 9:30 p.m., a 59-year-old Philo woman called 911 because her car was stuck on tracks near the intersection of county roads 1700 E and 900 N.
The car was hit by a train and engulfed in flames before emergency responders could arrive.
The driver was not hurt. She got out when the crossing warning lights activated, the News Gazette reports.
WAND News is working to learn more about the crash.
