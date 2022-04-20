SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield woman fatally stabbed in February has been identified by investigators.
According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, 57-year-old Kim Coleman was pronounced dead by the coroner at her residence on Feb. 14, 2022. Her home was in the 500 block of N. 12th St.
An autopsy found she died from a stab wound.
The Sangamon County coroner and Springfield police are continuing to investigate Coleman's death.
