DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Brittiny Ritchey says her sister is the type of person to give her shirt off her back.
"She's a very kind, loving, generous person. She is very courageous and she is wild and free. She's also he type of person who would giver her shirt right off her back," said Brittiny Ritchey, sister of Desitny Ritchey-Moore.
27 year-old Destiny Ritchey-Moore is currently in critical condition. Police say she was badly beaten by 26 year-old Carlos Saucedo-Nava.
"In the beginning of their relationship, he came off as a very loving, caring person. He had me fooled, honestly," said Ritchey.
She says shortly after her sisters relationship began, the abuse followed.
"Two months after they started dating was the very first time that my sister told me she was hit. I told her then that she probably shouldn't stay in that situation, she blamed it on the alcohol," said Ritchey.
The abuse continued to get worse.
"She wasn't allowed outside, he blacked out all of the windows, she wasn't allowed to look out the windows. He kept her hidden for days and days and days at times, because he would be her so badly, that he didn't want anyone else to see it."
Ritchey says they begged for her sister to leave, but it isn't that easy in domestic violence situations. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, it takes a victim on average seven times to leave before staying away for good.
"But this person has had multiple charges previously. As domestic violence is a pattern, he's shown that his pattern has gotten worse and worse over time," said Liz Mackey, domestic violence program director.
"I can speak from personal stories that sometimes it's not always safe to leave the very first time, or the second time or even the third. You're always in fear of retaliation," said Ritchey.
Right now, the 27 year-old remains in the hospital, fighting for her life.
"She is still sedated heavily, and that she's still intubated. They're talking about doing surgery for facial reconstruction sometime either this week or next week. Her heart rate keeps dropping very very low. She's trying and she's fighting, that's the biggest part about it," said Ritchey.
The family hopes Destiny gets the justice she deserves.
"I believe that he should sit there, for as long as he possibly can. And I believe that he is a true demon walking around on this earth," said Ritchey.
Destiny's family created a Go-Fund Me, to assist with her road to recovery. If you're interested in helping, you can visit it here.
