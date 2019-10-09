SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Anyone who finds money lying on the ground has a choice to make: keep it, or try to find who it belongs to.
David Casper went to see a movie and when he left, he realized money had fallen out of his pocket.
"I kinda left in a hurry, and I jumped up out of my seat," Casper said. "I made it to the car. We made it just to the edge of the parking lot, and I was like, 'Babe, I don't have my money'."
It wasn't just a few bucks that was missing. It was $560.
"I told my wife probably 600 times on the car ride home, that money is gone, whoever picked it up, that money is gone," Casper said. "That was bill money, diaper money ... $600, that's a lot to lose."
After searching the movie theater and filing a police report, in a last effort, Casper said he turned to Facebook.
"On Facebook, we're connected with everybody in Springfield," Casper said.
Jacquelynn Cox, 18, was in the same movie as Casper, and when she walked out of the theater, she's the one who found his cash.
"We went into theater one, watched the movie, enjoyed it and on the way out, I found a fat stack of cash laying on the ground," Cox said. "I looked around and didn't find anyone checking their pockets or anything, so I went home and put it away."
According to Cox, once she saw how much money was there, she knew she couldn't keep it.
"When I woke up, my mom told me, 'hey, I found a Facebook post about someone who lost money in the movie theater last night'," Cox said. "I didn't want to take it for myself. I didn't feel like I should take it for myself."
Cox returned the money to Casper, but she didn't leave empty-handed. Casper ended up giving her sixty dollars of the money, to thank her for her kindness.
"There are good people out there," Casper said. "She's living proof of it."