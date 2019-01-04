DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was found dead inside a Danville motel room Thursday.
Police are not saying yet how the 29-year-old woman died.
They also are not saying the name of the motel where she was found, the News Gazette reports.
Guest services checked on a guest around noon and found the woman unresponsive.
The death is being investigated as suspicious.
The woman was not from Danville.
WAND called Danville police for additional details, including the name of the motel where the woman was found, and they refused to release any information at this time.