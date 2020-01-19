Woman found dead in friend’s yard

CHRISMAN, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris woman was discovered dead outside a rural Chrisman residence Saturday morning.
Neva A. Martin, 45, of Paris was found unresponsive by a male friend who had discovered her unresponsive around 10:28 a.m Saturday. Police say he stated he had last seen her shortly after midnight.
Martin, 45, of Paris was pronounced dead by Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett.
The official cause of death is under investigation and an autopsy is to be performed Monday morning by Bloomington, Illinois Forensic Pathologist Dr. Scott Denton, M.D.
The incident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police, the Edgar County Coroner, and the Edgar County Sheriff's Department.