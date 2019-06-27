PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - Officials in Ford County are investigating after finding a woman dead in her mobile home.
Firefighters were called to 446 W. Pine St., Lot 6 in Paxton for the report of a fire. Inside the home they found a 67-year-old Paxton woman on Wednesday.
The woman, Peggy S. Elkins, was pronounced dead by the Ford County Coroner just after 10 p.m., according to WAND-TV's partners at the News Gazette.
An autopsy showing the exact cause of death was expected to be released sometime on Thursday. It wasn't clear if the woman died as a result of the fire or prior to.
The coroner said there was no indication of foul play.