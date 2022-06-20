LOAMI, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was found dead inside a vehicle that had gone into a creek in Loami.
A passerby called in a single vehicle accident Sunday around 6:30 a.m. near Waverly Rd. and Maxwell Hall Rd.
Deputies found an SUV in a creek. The vehicle was not submerged.
A 21-year-old woman was found dead inside the vehicle, not seat belted.
Officials said they do not think anyone else had been in the vehicle with her.
The crash is under investigation.
