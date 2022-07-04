DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was rescued after she was found unconscious inside a house fire in Decatur.
Decatur firefighters were called to the 200 block of S. 16th St. around 7 p.m.
They said there was a fire in the kitchen of the home. A woman was found unconscious in a bedroom. Crews were able to remove her.
The woman was taken to the hospital.
Crews were able to get the fire put out within minutes.
DFD said the fire was caused by unattended cooking.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.