URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign woman got probation after admitting to stealing from a relative with the mental capacity of a pre-schooler.
52-year-old Dawn Gaines was sentenced to 18 months of probation. She will also have to make restitution of $2,313, the amount of money that Developmental Services Center did not get in rent for the man for whom Gaines acted as a guardian, the News Gazette reports.
Gaines pleaded guilty to financial exploitation of a person with a disability.
Between January 2012 and March 2017, she used money that was supposed to be for the 45-year-old man for personal use.
Gaines admitted she deposited money her relative received as pay from DSC and Social Security into her own checking account and used money intended for him to pay for things like her car insurance.
Police learned about it when they found out DSC was not paid rent for the man's living quarters, even thought he received plenty of money to cover it.