SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was grazed in the head by a bullet was initially expected to be ok, but is now in critical condition.
The woman was laying in bed around 10:30 p.m. on July 7 when shots were fired at the home in the 1100 block of N. 11th St. in Springfield, and a bullet grazed her head.
The woman's injury was initially thought to be non-life threatening.
However, her condition has deteriorated. She is now in critical condition.
No one has been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427. A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information leading to an arrest. You can give tips anonymously.
