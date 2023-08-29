SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was hit and killed by a train in Springfield.
A female pedestrian was hit by a train near the intersection of South 3rd Street and East Scarritt Street Monday night.
The woman was pronounced dead at 10:23 p.m. at the scene of the incident.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
The identity of the deceased is pending next of kin notification.
The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
