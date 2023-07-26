TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was struck and killed by a train in rural Taylorville Tuesday.
It happened at 7:45 a.m. The Christian Sheriff’s office learned someone was hit by a Norfolk Southern train traveling southbound in the area of 1610 W. Sangamon Road.
Christian County Coroner Amy Winans identified the woman who was killed as 48-year-old Crystal L. Bell of Kincaid.
Bell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Autopsy results are pending toxicology.
The investigation is being handled by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and the Norfolk Southern Police.
