LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WAND) - A driver who struck a woman as she watered plants in her yard is sought by police.
The victim, Cathy Misner, told NBC affiliate WTHR she was watering flowers outside of her Lafayette, Ind., home at about 7 a.m. Friday when the vehicle barreled into her yard and hit her from behind. She was pinned against a garden wall.
When the driver asked if she was OK, she said "no" and told him he needed to call for an ambulance. She said he then took off from the scene.
Misner needed hospital treatment for lacerations and a small leg fracture.
Authorities described the suspect as a man with grey or light-colored hair. They said he is in the 50-60 age range and drives a 2006-2011 Jeep Compass. Lafayette police are investigating.
Anyone with information should call Lafayette police at (765)807-1200 or the anonymous WeTIP Hotline, which can be reached by dialing (800)78-CRIME.
