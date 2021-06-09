SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries when a car hit her early Wednesday morning.
Sangamon County deputies said they responded at 7:11 a.m. to the 700 block of North Street in Springfield for the crash. They said this involved a a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old man and a 20-year-old female pedestrian.
The vehicle was moving eastbound in the 700 block of North Street when the woman walked from the south side of the road in a northbound direction into the road. Deputies aid the driver was unable to see the woman due to a telephone pole and a three foot mound of dirt. They were unable to stop in time before hitting her.
The driver stayed at the scene and notified law enforcement, deputies said. Authorities said the victim was transported to Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Her condition is unknown.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office accident reconstruction unit was called to investigate. The crash is still under investigation.
Illinois State Police, the Leland Grove Police Department and the Springfield Fire Department assisted the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.