ALBERTA, Canada (WAND) - A woman in Canada is holding a letter-writing contest with the prize being a $1.7 million home.
Alla Wagner is a former librarian and business woman.
She is holding a contest to give away her home in Alberta, Canada, built in 2008.
To enter the contest, you have to write a letter no longer than 350 words and send it to Wagner with a $25 entrance fee.
She will choose 500 finalists to be reviewed by an independent panel of judges who will determine the winner.
The winner will then be announced on the contest's terms and conditions page.
The letter must tell a story about why the person should win the house.
Wagner said she was inspired to hold the contest by the movie "Spitfire Grill," where a contest is held to give away a restaurant.
The goal is to raise the $1.7 million needed to cover the house’s value through entrance fees.
Wagner also plans to donate 5 percent of the proceeds to the Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter.
She has been getting between 100 to 2,000 letters a day. Her goal is to get 68,000 entries to match the home's value.
Wagner is selling the home, partially because she injured her vertebrae in June of last year and is now unable to get around the house.
She tried to sell her home in August, but did not have any luck.
To read more about the contest and how you can enter, click HERE.