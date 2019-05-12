DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - In honor of Mother's Day, volunteers are planning to add a marker at the grave of a Douglas County woman.
It's to recognize her relationship to a Revolutionary War veteran.
Our partners at the News-Gazette share volunteers from the Tuscola Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will add the marker Sunday.
It will go on the grave of Arthur housewife, Florinda Wood Martin.
Chapter officials say an analysis of Martin's family line reveals her father, Alexander Wood, fought in the American Revolution.
Sunday’s ceremony comes more than 100 years after Wood Martin died.
The DAR ceremony is at 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Arthur Cemetery. It is open to the public.