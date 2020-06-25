DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Decatur Thursday morning.
It happened on Interstate 72 Eastbound at milepost 132 just before 8 a.m.
Police said the driver, 44-year-old Stacy Phillips of Decatur, hit a deer in the road. She veered off the shoulder of the road and hit a tree line.
Eastbound lanes were shut down for about 20 minutes. The left lane is currently opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.