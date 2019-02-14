MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is recovering after a crash on U.S. 51 in Macon County Thursday night.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 9:30pm near U.S. 51's intersection with Elwin Road.
A 22-year-old woman was driving when she was forced off the road by debris from an earlier crash. Deputies told WAND News early Friday morning that part of a guardrail likely caused the crash, though they did not provide details of the earlier incident.
The deputies confirmed reports that there was a mattress lying in the road near the crash site, but said it did not factor in the crash.
The woman suffered a laceration to her head and had other minor injuries. She went to St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur for treatment.