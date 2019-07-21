CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois National Guard member was hurt in a possible hit and run at the Chatham Sweetcorn Festival.
Staff Sgt. Katy Dean, age 38, was found unconscious behind the stage around 11 p.m. Saturday.
Police said it appeared she was struck by a vehicle. She was taken to the hospital where she is in critical condition.
The Chatham Police Department said its investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chatham Police Department at 217-483-2453.